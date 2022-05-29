Cars damaged, several injured after shooting in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips after a shooting on Saturday.

According to the agency, shots rang out this weekend on Union Circle. There was damage to cars on the scene, and several people were injured and driven to the hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at (803)541-1078, or Crime Stoppers at (888)274-6372.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.