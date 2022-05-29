Submit Photos/Videos
Alcantara smothers Braves with 14 whiffs in Marlins’ 4-1 win

Michael Harris II, 21
Michael Harris II, 21(Mississippi Braves)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Sandy Alcantara matched his career high with 14 strikeouts, dominating the Atlanta Braves for the second time in a week and leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-1 victory. Alcantara allowed only four hits with no walks in eight innings .

Miguel Rojas had three hits, including a homer in the sixth off Darren O’Day.

Garrett Cooper’s two-run double off Collin McHugh in the seventh gave Miami a 4-1 lead. Atlanta fell to 4-12 in day games, the worst record in the majors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

