AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a four-wheeler accident on Barton Chapel Road.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 9:22 p.m. on Friday.

Coroner Mark Bowen is on the way to the scene.

A News 12 crew is also on the way to the scene. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.