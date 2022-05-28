Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cool front that passed through early Saturday morning will usher in less humid and slightly cooler weather for Memorial Day weekend. In the wake of that front, high pressure will control our weather for the next several days leaving us with dry skies and eventually a big warm up headed into next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at your Memorial Day Weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia County, Fort Gordon, and all of the CSRA.

After a cloudy start Saturday, plenty of sunshine will take us through the afternoon with high temperatures near average in the upper 80s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will cool off nicely Saturday night with clear skies, light winds and dry air in place, so temperatures will start off below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday morning but rebound to near average in the upper 80s for the afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

We should stay dry through Memorial Day in Augusta, but the southern CSRA in places like Swainsboro, Millen, Sylvania, Allendale and Bamberg could see a late day shower courtesy of the seabreeze front Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures really start to warm up Monday through the upcoming work week with rain chances remaining extremely low. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s Monday through Friday with low temperatures near average in the middle 60s.

Another cold front tries to push into the area late week and could bring rain back to the forecast around Friday or Saturday.

