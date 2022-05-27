Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is expected to appear next week before a special grand jury in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.

A subpoena obtained by The Associated Press says Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to appear before the special grand jury Thursday.

Five other people in his office have also received subpoenas to appear in early June and the office has received a subpoena for documents.

Trump directed his ire at Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, after the secretary of state refused to bend to pressure to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow presidential election victory in Georgia.

