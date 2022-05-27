Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is expected to appear next week before a special grand jury in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.

MORE | After primary election, Ga. candidates look ahead to November

A subpoena obtained by The Associated Press says Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to appear before the special grand jury Thursday.

Five other people in his office have also received subpoenas to appear in early June and the office has received a subpoena for documents.

Trump directed his ire at Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, after the secretary of state refused to bend to pressure to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow presidential election victory in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlestown South Apartments. Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County deputy shot during traffic stop on Lumpkin Road
Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
One dead in fatal Orangeburg County crash
India Smiley, 17
Deputies cancel alert for missing Grovetown teen

Latest News

Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with republican lawmakers
Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
Kemp vs. Abrams: What to expect in round two
Photo credit: Mary Green
How can SC ensure children, teachers are safe at school? Here’s what state lawmakers said.
State lawmakers on gun safety
VIDEO: State lawmakers on school safety