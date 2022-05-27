Submit Photos/Videos
Traffic delays hit I-20, other roads ahead of holiday travel

By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a big holiday travel weekend ahead of us, the traffic delays were starting on Friday afternoon in the CSRA.

A crash just inside South Carolina caused traffic delays around 2 p.m. on westbound Interstate 20 all the way to Exit 5 in Aiken County. There were also minor delays on eastbound I-20 just inside Georgia.

A vehicle fire closed a lane at Washington and Berckmans roads in Augusta.
A vehicle fire closed a lane at Washington and Berckmans roads in Augusta.(WRDW)

Earlier around 1 p.m., a vehicle fire closed a lane at Washington and Berckmans roads in Augusta.

