South Aiken seniors return to old elementary for senior walk

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As students get ready to march across the stage for their high school diploma, seniors at South Aiken High School went back to their roots.

High school students visited with the students and some of their old teachers at Chucker Creek Elementary.

“It brings tears to your eyes because you saw them literally go from that 5, 6-year-old all the way up to these graduating seniors,” said Ashley Watson.

Watson taught some of these students when they were kindergarteners. It’s special for her to see them all grown up.

“They are the reason why I’m in the profession that I’m in. They are our future, so to watch them from kindergarten age and grow up to where they are, feels like a success story. These are the products of the fruits of our labor,” she said.

Emily Pearson says it’s special to see her old teachers and all the kids cheering them on.

“She’s one of the few teachers that is still here that I had. It’s really sweet because we literally had her 12 years ago, and she’s kept in touch with all of us,” she said.

Before they take a walk across that stage, they took a walk back to where it all started.

“We were there one time, and now we’re about to graduate, and they can look up to us and feel encouraged,” said Pearson.

Watson hopes her students feel inspired to see these seniors.

Watson said: “They’re like, that’s going to be us one day? And I’m like, absolutely that’s going to be you, you’re going to be graduating, and you’re going to be so successful in all your journeys.”

