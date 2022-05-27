Richmond County sees success with new security cameras

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office about their new security cameras.

They’re called Flock cameras, which use artificial intelligence to identify license plates.

Here’s how they’re keeping our communities safer.

RCSO says their new “eyes in the sky” are already catching criminals down below.

In just two weeks, the cameras have been able to return six stolen cars to their rightful owners. They’ve also led to the arrests of four people, and charges for two juveniles.

Richmond County isn’t the only agency seeing results.

You see a camera, but Chief Deputy Pat Clayton sees a project years in the making.

“We’ve been trying to develop a camera program for the last nine years,” he said.

He’s seen what difference cameras can make to prevent thefts from schools.

“We went down from $750,000 in losses down to less than $60,000 losses in one year,” he said.

The same concepts working in classrooms are now hitting the streets. The cameras are a bit different than other security cameras.

“We’re able to input the information into the cameras, into the database in the cameras, and it basically can help us seek out people,” said Clayton.

Results are easy to find nationwide.

In Mentor, Ohio, the cameras located 21 stolen cars, led to 60 arrests, and helped find four endangered people in six months. In Atlanta, Flock cameras caught a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a young girl.

As for the people caught behind the wheel of a stolen car here in Augusta, most have rap sheets ranging from shoplifting to even child molestation.

“Anytime that someone steals a car, especially when they’re doing it for nefarious purposes, it can be for just about any type of crime,” he said.

They hope these cameras will stop criminals before they’re able to commit even more crimes. The sheriff’s office says they have plans to install about 50 more cameras.

They believe these cameras will help in the investigation of more crimes than just stolen cars.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.