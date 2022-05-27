Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.(Televisa)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (Televisa) – The mother of the 18-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas is asking for forgiveness.

Police say Salvador Ramos stormed into the school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“I have no words, I have no words to say, I don’t know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him,” Ramos’ mother, Adriana Martínez said. “I only want the innocent children who died, to forgive me.”

A reporter asked his mother, “What do you tell their families?”

“Forgive me, forgive me, my son. I know he has his reason,” she continued.

“What reasons could he have had?” a reporter questioned.

“I have no words, I don’t know,” Martinez said.

Authorities say Ramos first shot his grandmother at her home before going to the school. She is alive and is being treated at a hospital.

Ramos was eventually shot and killed by officers.

Copyright 2022 Televisa via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlestown South Apartments. Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County deputy shot during traffic stop on Lumpkin Road
Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
One dead in fatal Orangeburg County crash
India Smiley, 17
Deputies cancel alert for missing Grovetown teen

Latest News

The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog alerts family to intruder inside home
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters...
McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe