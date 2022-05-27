Submit Photos/Videos
Lawsuit seeks to revoke FAA license for Georgia spaceport

FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the...
FILE - This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, has denied a request to stop Camden County from buying land for a planned spaceport near the Georgia coast, dealing the latest blow to opponents of the project. (Spaceport Camden via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Opponents of a proposed launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast want a federal court to throw out the project’s government license, saying the Federal Aviation Administration failed to adequately consider safety risks.

A lawsuit in U.S. District Court says the FAA allowed Spaceport Camden officials to base their license application on a hypothetical rocket that’s smaller than any currently in use so they could minimize potential threats from explosive misfires.

Camden County wants to fire rockets over a sparsely populated barrier island as well as over federally protected Cumberland Island.

Opponents say the risk of misfires raining fiery debris is too great.

Voters rejected the project in a March referendum, but officials have vowed to move forward.

