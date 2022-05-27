Gunshots lead to soft lockdown at middle school in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Schofield Middle School was on a soft lockdown for a time Friday afternoon due to a public safety issue.

According to an Aiken County School District spokesman, the school was on soft lockdown due to a report of gunshots at a nearby housing complex.

The soft lockdown had been lifted by 3 p.m.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said the gunshots struck a dog, which was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

