Gunshots lead to soft lockdown at middle school in Aiken
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Schofield Middle School was on a soft lockdown for a time Friday afternoon due to a public safety issue.
According to an Aiken County School District spokesman, the school was on soft lockdown due to a report of gunshots at a nearby housing complex.
The soft lockdown had been lifted by 3 p.m.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety said the gunshots struck a dog, which was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.
