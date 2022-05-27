Georgia Medicaid clients asked to update account info before PHE ends

Submit Photos/Videos
When uninsured people show up in emergency rooms, the hospitals care for them and then are reimbursed in part by the 1115 Medicaid waiver.(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Human Services has asked all clients to update their account information in order to ensure eligible clients keep health coverage when the federal public health emergency concludes (PHE).

The national PHE was extended through July, it is important to begin preparing by confirming their account details are correct and listed in the Georgia Gateway customer portal.

Officials tell CBS46 News that Medicaid clients in Georgia can quickly and easily report any information that has changed from their last application or renewal by logging in or signing up for an account at gateway.ga.gov. This includes changes to their phone number, address, job or income, and people in their household.

In March 2020, the federal government began allowing states temporary adjustments to enrollment and redetermination policies to help prevent people with Medicaid from losing their health coverage during the pandemic. Officials only closed cases for clients who died, moved out of state, were incarcerated, or asked for their coverage to end.

Officials say Georgia Gateway now offers a paperless option for clients to receive documents by email as a convenience. Clients can learn how to opt-in to paperless by watching “Go Green!

