Former local resident sentenced in drug, gun crimes

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed drug trafficker with ties to the CSRA was sentenced to federal prison after admitting he sold large quantities of drugs and committed other crimes.

Jose Ramone Valero Jr., 24, of Stonecrest, was sentenced to 84 months in prison plus three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to federal prosecutors.

Valero, previously a resident of Grovetown and Augusta, was prohibited from possessing firearms after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence but was found with drugs and multiple guns during state arrests in 2019 and 2020.

While out on bond on state charges, Valero was charged in a superseding federal indictment in 2021 and pled guilty to the two felony charges in January 2022. The plea included forfeiture of 11 firearms.

The investigation took place under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were crucial in the investigation.

