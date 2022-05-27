Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Drying out for Memorial Day Weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances look to taper off for most of the CSRA as we head through the day today. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezier out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Memorial Day weekend looks dry with low humidity and sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will feel more comfortable in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning will be nice again with lows down near 60. It will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon with highs near 90.

Looking to stay mostly dry for Memorial Day on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 90s. It’s looking to stay dry and warm past Monday of next week. Keep it here for further updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlestown South Apartments. Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County deputy shot during traffic stop on Lumpkin Road
Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
One dead in fatal Orangeburg County crash
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

Wet start Friday, Dry Finish
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Afternoon Clearing
Rain Heads East, Drier and Warmer Weekend
Strong storms possible this evening into tonight
Strong storms possible this evening into tonight
Scattered Storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong