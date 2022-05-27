Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry for the rest of today into tonight. An isolated shower is possible through sunset, but it won’t ruin outdoor plans. Skies will clear out overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Saturday morning.

Memorial Day weekend looks mostly dry with lower humidity and sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will feel more comfortable in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning will be nice again with lows down near 60. It will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon with highs near 90. There is the possibility of isolated storms to form along the sea breeze front Sunday afternoon/evening. We should stay dry in Augusta but the southern CSRA could see a late day shower. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Looking to stay mostly dry for Memorial Day on Monday. An isolated shower/storm is possible late Monday, but keep your outdoor plans. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 90s.

Looking to stay dry Tuesday through Thursday of next week with mornings lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. Keep it here for updates.

