WATCH LIVE: Sheriff gives updates on deputy shooting

District Attorney Jared Williams released this statement Friday morning: “I am sickened and saddened by the violence that occurred yesterday afternoon against one of our Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies while he was doing his job. Our community is fed up with shootings, and now more than ever we need officers who protect our citizens. To turn a gun on one of our peace officers is a vile act of someone with a malignant heart, and any such violence will result in my office using every tool at the disposal of the State to remove you from our community. Keep your guns off our officers. Keep your guns off our citizens. We will keep fighting for the soul and safety of our community.”

Sheriff Richard Roundtree will be holding a media conference this morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. News 12 will be covering the event and streaming it live on Facebook and WRDW.com

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was shot Thursday at 3:58 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop at Charlestown South Apartments, off Peach Orchard Road.

The deputy was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and at this time, his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A female suspect is in custody and has been transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound, which is also believed to be non-life threatening.

GBI responded to the scene and the investigation was turned over to them.

“I saw a car swerving really fast into the complex, and it was police behind them. Once they got to a halt, I heard gunshots,” said ‘Flame Cali’, resident.

It was just after work when he says he saw part of the shooting unfold.

“I immediately looked and I paused for a moment. The police got out and they started firing back. I saw the officer get hit as well,” he said.

A wild sight that put a Richmond County deputy in a dangerous spot.

Another resident said: “A lot of people here are really low-key. They don’t really get in much trouble; I think it’s really more on the apartment. Apartment management. They need to be stepping up, making sure they’re checking people.”

His fears were only reaffirmed when Thursday’s shooting had people standing outside their homes searching for answers.

Flame Cali said: “I just hope everything turns out good. It was a wild sight. A wild sight.”

