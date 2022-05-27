Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to address Naval grads amid Texas, Ukraine backdrop

President Joe Biden addresses the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to address graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday amid turbulence abroad with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tragedy at home after two mass shootings in as many weeks.

Biden’s remarks to the more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, will be his first commencement address of the year.

He is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater. On Sunday, the president will visit Uvalde, Texas to console grieving families after Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Young survivors speak out on what occurred in the school shooting (CNN, WFAA, KTRK, KABB, WOAI, @HUGOCERVANTES86, LOCAL NEWS X, TMX, FACEBOOK, KABB/WOAI, @hug)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlestown South Apartments. Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County deputy shot during traffic stop on Lumpkin Road
Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
One dead in fatal Orangeburg County crash
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school
Charlestown South Apartments. Augusta, Ga.
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff gives updates on deputy shooting
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
FILE PHOTO - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May...
Shooter warning signs get lost in sea of social media posts