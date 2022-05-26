Temporary lane closures in Stevens Point subdivision

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announced temporary lane closures in the Stevens Point subdivision.

The lane closures will be Stevens Way, Stevens Xing, and Stevens Court.

The lane closure will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May 31 through June 30.

According to officials, traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce speed, and seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.