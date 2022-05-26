Sen. Warnock talks formula shortage and Texas school shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock spoke to us about his plans to help parents in the state during the formula crisis and his response to the Texas school shooting.

“We should see some relief here within about two weeks and even more beyond that. I know that if you’re a parent trying to feed a child right now, it can’t be soon enough,” said Warnock.

He also said that nothing is more basic than making sure babies can be fed.

In reference to the shooting, he hopes lawmakers can get on the same page as the American people.

“Congress needs to find itself where the American people already are. If we can’t act in the wake of 19 of our babies being slaughtered, then shame on us. I’m certainly reaching out to colleagues of mine on both sides of the aisle. I hope we can get something done because this doesn’t happen in other countries,” he said.

