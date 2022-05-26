Richmond County deputy injured in shooting on Lumpkin Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was shot Thursday at 3:58 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop at Charles Town South Apartments on the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road.

The deputy was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by a police vehicle and at this time, his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A female suspect is in custody and has been transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound, which is also believed to be non-life threatening.

GBI is responding to the scene and the investigation will be turned over to them.

