Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Richmond County deputy injured in shooting on Lumpkin Road

Charles Town South Apartments
Charles Town South Apartments(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was shot Thursday at 3:58 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop at Charles Town South Apartments on the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road.

The deputy was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by a police vehicle and at this time, his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

MORE | Perry man charged after exchanging sexual material with a minor

A female suspect is in custody and has been transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound, which is also believed to be non-life threatening.

GBI is responding to the scene and the investigation will be turned over to them.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Weston Harper
Man arrested over alleged threat to blow up local polling site
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Top vote-getters already gearing up for Augusta mayoral runoff

Latest News

Sen. Warnock talks formula shortage
Sen. Warnock talks formula shortage
Temporary lane closures in Stevens Point Subdivision are expected to begin on May 31 at 7 a.m.
Temporary lane closures in Stevens Point subdivision
News 12 wins three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
News 12 wins three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
James Sturkie, 26.
Perry man charged after exchanging sexual material with a minor