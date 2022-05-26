Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker agree to debate in U.S. Senate race

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his GOP opponent this fall, Herschel Walker, agreed Thursday to debate this fall in Georgia’s nationally watched Senate race, a contest that could determine the Senate’s balance of power.

Warnock easily defeated a challenge from Tamara Johnson-Shealey in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, while Walker won his GOP primary against five other Republican hopefuls.

“When the people of Georgia elected me, I committed to working hard for all Georgians, and that’s what I have done: working to lower costs for Georgia families by capping the cost of prescription drugs, suspending the federal gas tax, and holding corporations accountable for price gouging,” said Warnock in a statement. “The people of Georgia will have to make a decision about who is best able to represent the people of Georgia. The debates are an opportunity for Georgians to see the clear choice they have in this important election.”

“Herschel very much looks forward to debating Raphael Warnock and his lock-step support for Joe Biden’s disastrous policies this fall,” said Walker’s campaign spokesperson, Mallory Blount.

Warnock challenged Walker to three debates; Walker’s reply did not specify the number of debates.

Walker is the former UGA football legend who is seeking political office for the first time. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has appeared at Trump’s Georgia rallies.

Warnock was elected in 2020 after defeating Republican Kelly Loeffler. The Atlanta businesswoman was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the remaining term of Johnny Isakson, who resigned his Senate seat for health reasons.

Warnock is seeking his first full Senate term.

