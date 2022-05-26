Perry man charged after exchanging sexual material with a minor

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Perry man is in jail after an investigation found he exchanged inappropriate sexual material with a minor.

26-year-old James Sturkie faces charges on two counts of criminal solicitation of minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and disseminating obscene material

According to the arrest warrant, during an ongoing investigation in March, deputies found the 12-year-old victim’s cell phone held explicit messages, photos, and videos that were exchanged with Sturkie. The incident report also confirmed that Sturkie knowingly knew the victim was a minor.

Investigators also found messages and a photo on the victim’s phone that pointed to a sex act between the two. It also says the victim disclosed it to deputies as well.

He is currently held in the Aiken County jail.

