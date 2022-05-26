Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Perry man charged after exchanging sexual material with a minor

James Sturkie, 26.
James Sturkie, 26.(Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Perry man is in jail after an investigation found he exchanged inappropriate sexual material with a minor.

26-year-old James Sturkie faces charges on two counts of criminal solicitation of minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and disseminating obscene material

According to the arrest warrant, during an ongoing investigation in March, deputies found the 12-year-old victim’s cell phone held explicit messages, photos, and videos that were exchanged with Sturkie. The incident report also confirmed that Sturkie knowingly knew the victim was a minor.

Investigators also found messages and a photo on the victim’s phone that pointed to a sex act between the two. It also says the victim disclosed it to deputies as well.

He is currently held in the Aiken County jail.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Weston Harper
Man arrested over alleged threat to blow up local polling site
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Top vote-getters already gearing up for Augusta mayoral runoff

Latest News

News 12 wins three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
News 12 wins three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
Dominion Energy (FILE)
Large trees snag powerlines, closes road in Aiken County
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
Kemp vs. Abrams: What to expect in round two
Memorial Day
Firework shows, other Memorial Day ceremonies happening in our area