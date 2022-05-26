Submit Photos/Videos
Pedestrian struck on Peach Orchard Road

By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck on Peach Orchard Rd early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. and blocked southbound lanes on Peach Orchard Rd.

Lanes have since reopened and traffic is flowing.

EMS was sent to the scene, but dispatch says the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not known at this time.

