Pedestrian struck on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck on Peach Orchard Rd early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. and blocked southbound lanes on Peach Orchard Rd.

Lanes have since reopened and traffic is flowing.

EMS was sent to the scene, but dispatch says the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not known at this time.

