One dead in fatal Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a vehicle collision in Orangeburg County.

The accident happened on Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m., on US Hwy 178 at the intersection of Deer Crossing Rd.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, a 2007 Dodge Ram Truck, pulling a trailer and a 2014 Mercedes SUV was traveling eastbound on Hwy 178. The Dodge truck slowed down to turn left onto Deer Crossing Rd when the SUV struck the rear of the trailer.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck, identified as John Culler, did not have any injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

We are reaching out to the coroner’s office for more information about the driver killed in the crash.

