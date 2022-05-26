Submit Photos/Videos
News 12 wins three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced that WRDW News 12 is the winner of three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism. News 12 received awards in Investigative Reporting, Continuing Coverage, and Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

In its region, WRDW was judged against television stations in markets 50 and smaller across Georgia and Florida. 

WRDW News 12′s three winning entries will now advance to the National Murrow Award competition:

Investigative Reporting: “15 Minutes to Die” exposed breakdowns within Augusta-Richmond County’s emergency response system that contributed to a woman’s death.

Continuing Coverage: “Faces of Homelessness” shattered stereotypes, bringing compelling portrayals of Augusta’s evolving faces of those left homeless.

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: “No Place to Call Home” showed the casualties of a booming housing market, where out-of-town investors flipped rentals forcing families out with no affordable housing alternatives.

“We are excited for the exceptional work produced by News 12 and to again be recognized for the quality of coverage we provide our community,” WRDW Vice President and General Manager Mike Oates said. “Congratulations to the News 12 team! These awards demonstrate dedication to serve our viewers in the important work we do every day.”

“These awards represent our commitment to not only cover the news of the day but also to dig deeper. Our viewers continue facing the challenges of a pandemic. Using the power of strong storytelling, we’ve put a spotlight on those challenges and the system failures that impact them,” WRDW News Director Estelle Parsley said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

