Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

New York police save visually impaired man who fell onto subway tracks

Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center,...
Detective Henry Greco, left, and Officer Jason Macaluso, right, saved Suleiman Rifai, center, after he fell onto subway tracks in New York.(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, State of New York via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway.

Last Wednesday, Officer Jason Macaluso and Detective Henry Greco saw Suleiman Rifai, 61, struggling after falling onto the tracks.

They pulled the visually impaired man to safety just in time as a train was pulling into the station.

According to a Metropolitan Transit Authority press release, Rifai told the officers, “You are my friends for life for saving my life.”

This week, authorities in New York honored two New York City police officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train on the subway. (MTA via CNN Newsource)

The MTA gave Macaluso and Greco “Hero-of-the-Subway” commendations. It is the highest honor for a non-employee.

The officers were reunited with Rifai for the first time since the incident at the MTA’s monthly board meeting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Weston Harper
Man arrested over alleged threat to blow up local polling site
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Top vote-getters already gearing up for Augusta mayoral runoff

Latest News

A coroner found 15 sets of unclaimed remains of U.S. veterans and planned a funeral with full...
Remains of 15 veterans found in storage of coroner’s office
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to shift blame for food crisis
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police face questions over delays in storming Texas school
d
Pedestrian struck on Peach Orchard Road
A coroner found 15 sets of unclaimed remains of U.S. veterans and planned a funeral with full...
Remains of 15 veterans found in storage of coroner’s office