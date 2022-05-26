Midlands photographer facing additional sex crimes charges involving a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday afternoon that photographer Gregg Martin is facing new charges.

Sheriff Leon Lott said that Martin was charged May 25, 2022 with sexual exploitation of a minor 2nd degree and sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd degree stemming from a 2019 incident.

These new charges are from an additional victim who came forward after seeing Martin had been charged with other crimes.

Martin was arrested on April 8 after reports of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care.

Investigators said that Martin groomed the child and gave her illegal substances. He was charged with Engaging Child Under 18 for Sexual Performance and Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

Additional investigation revealed more details about Martin’s encounters with the child and other victims.

On May 6, Martin was arrested on 10 more charges.

Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree (3 counts)

Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree

Kidnapping

Promoting Prostitution

Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree

Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree

On May 17, Martin was charged with voyeurism. This came from from an incident that happened in 2019.

Lott is urging other victims or anyone with information to come forward.

