Large trees snag powerlines, closes road in Aiken County

Dominion Energy (FILE)
By Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Large trees have downed power lines in a Warrenville neighborhood.

The trees fell on Howlandville Rd and Monroe St, and parts of the roads are blocked off so Dominion Energy SC crews can get on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding.

According to the Dominion Energy SC Outage map, approximately 356 customers between the Augusta Road and Pine Log Road areas are affected by this outage.

Dominion Energy Outage Map, May 26, 2022.(Dominion Energy)

