Josey’s Dames signs NLI to do track and field at Savannah State

By Nick Proto
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Josey’s Mercedes Dames signed her NLI Wednesday to throw shot put and discus at Savannah State.

Dames was a three-sport athlete for the Eagles, also playing softball and basketball. She said basketball wasn’t for her, but she wanted to play a sport. Because softball and track are both spring sports in college, she had to make a choice. She ended up going with track and field.

At her signing, head track and basketball coach Jawan Bailey told a story about how Dames didn’t really want to play a college sport at first. After changing her mind, she went to his classroom to talk options. They started making calls, and Savannah State immediately made an offer.

“It was a nervous moment,” Dames said. “It was like, ‘Oh Lord, am I going to get a scholarship?’ I didn’t really need it but it was more like...less that I have to come out of pocket.”

Dames joined the National Guard, which is why she didn’t need the full athletic scholarship. She became the fourth senior from the 2021-22 Josey squad to sign to play college sports. Ky’Shonna Brown, Aqoyas Cody, and Laura Jarrett all signed earlier this year.

