It’s crunch time for Augusta candidates, elections office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re less than four weeks from election day for our local runoffs.

This means it’s crunch time for candidates and the Augusta Board of Elections. It’ll take a village to get everything done before polls open again next month.

We’ll have runoffs for two seats on Augusta commission, but possibly the biggest and closest race will be the one for Augusta mayor.

210 votes separated Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson. Kendrick is Augusta’s former tax commissioner, and Johnson is a business owner. Both will battle it out for your votes on June 21, and a lot of money will be spent in the process.

On election night, Kendrick said: “We have a plan, we’re ready, and we’re going to try to execute.”

Johnson said: “Couldn’t be more excited to get started again, tomorrow morning and get this campaign won.”

Both candidates are ready, and it’s all up to you.

“It’s definitely crunch time,” said Travis Doss, elections director.

Before you get in the booth, the elections office is working overtime to get it ready.

“We have to do everything exactly the same as we did before, where we had three months to do it, and we now have less than four weeks,” he said.

The elections staff will have to create the ballots, print the ballots, mail the ballots for absentees, test the machines, and set up for voting. They had three weeks to set up for election day.

Two of those weeks were used just for testing the machines. This time around they don’t have that, and the new voting law shortens the time between general elections and runoffs.

It’ll cost anywhere from $150 to $200,000 dollars.

“Even though it was considered a smaller election because of less things on the ballot. It’s still a countywide election. So, we still have to basically now hire the same number of poll workers have the same number of voting machines,” said Doss.

The candidates could be spending big too. As of the last filings earlier this month, Kendrick had more than $64,000 in the bank, and Johnson had $99,000. Both candidates say they’ll continue to raise money and focus on getting more voters on their side.

One important factor in who wins the race will likely be whoever the third-place runner-up Marion Williams chooses to endorse.

We spoke with him Wednesday, and he hasn’t decided just yet. He has plans to sit down with both candidates and hear their ideas first.

If you voted with an absentee ballot in the general election, that does not mean you’ll automatically get another one for the runoff on June 21. You might need to reapply for another ballot as soon as possible.

