Here’s how you can help the victims’ families in Uvalde

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the country are wondering how they can help the families of the victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

There are ways you can help from your computer or phone.

We’ve researched some of the best sources to make sure your donations end up in the right hands.

GoFundMe has set up a hub for donations. Now, the fundraisers are primarily for families needing to bury their children.

If you’ve hesitated in the past to use GoFundMe, you should know the non-profit has improved its checking process to verify the money is going to the right place.

On its homepage, it lists fundraisers and charities it has verified as being authentic. Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, will hold funeral services for the victims at no expense to their families.

Hillcrest is a family-owned funeral home. You can donate to help pay for those funerals on its website.

You can also purchase flowers on its website, which will go to families and those funeral services. Well over $1-million in donations had been pledged through the GoFundMe website for the various projects.

But we need to be wary of fundraising scams.

Do not respond to emails or phone calls asking for money. Seek out verified fundraisers and organizations to make sure your money is going to help.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

