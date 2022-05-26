Georgia hikers hit the trails in honor of murdered Robb Elementary teacher

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia hiking community is rallying around the family of Eva Mireles, a teacher, murdered in Robb Elementary School in Texas this week.

Friends tell CBS46′s Sawyer Buccey that Mireles was an avid hiker, and now adventurers all over the south are taking to the trails in her honor.

”You have to find the good in the world,” said Georgia hiker, Elizabeth Guidry.

Elizabeth has been hiking through the woods for years, trying to do just that: find the good in the world.

”My mother passed away...I hike in the places she didn’t have the chance to go to,” said Guidry.

She joined a hiking club when she lived in Texas. One of her fellow hikers? Eva Mireles. You might recognize Eva’s face, she was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School. She died trying to save her students from gunfire.

”Someone posted in the Texas group, about hiking and thinking about her,” said Guidry.

So Elizabeth hit the trails again, adventuring for loved ones who didn’t have the chance.

”I thought she really would’ve enjoyed where I was,” said Guidry.

She came back home and posted photos of her hike online with the hashtag #hikeforeva.

Thousands of Georgia hikers responded, vowing to take the state’s trails and think of her.

”I am sure she is looking down and thinks this is just grand!” said Guidry.

”Everybody has a story,” said Guidry.

That is the thing about stories, some people’s lives are cut short, and keeping that story going, might just become part of your own.

”Thinking about her when we hike, which seems so little...there is nothing we can do to bring her back. There is nothing we can do to bring all of those children back but if we can think about them instead of the person who took them away, then we have done something. We have remembered them,” said Guidry.

