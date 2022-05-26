Georgia Dept. of Driver Services warns of text scams that steal personal info

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Department of Driver Services warns the public of new text message scams that attempts to steal your driver’s license information, according to Department of Driver Services Public Information Officer Susan Sports.

According to Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) officials, some customers have received texts asking them to follow a link identified as fraudulent that would verify their driver’s license information due to a temporary suspension.

DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore says such text messages are a fraud and likely an attempt by scammers to gain access to your personal information.

“DDS employees do not contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information, such as driver’s license or Social Security numbers via email, text, or telephone. Anyone who receives such communication should consider it a scam to steal your identity. Customers who are pending a license suspension or other changes in their license status are notified in writing by DDS. Anyone who receives these — or similar — text messages should not open or respond to them and instead delete such messages immediately.”

Officials tell CBS46 News that computer and voice phishing scammers often use many tactics to trick victims into providing their personal or financial information. Georgians should also be cautious of any unsolicited telephone calls, texts or emails that claim to be government departments, banks or companies that instruct them to follow a link or open an attachment to update or verify personal information.

To verify the status of your license on the DDS website, click this secure link.

DDS encourages all customers to create an Online Services Account at www.dds.georgia.gov and utilize the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, for an easy way to monitor your personal information 24/7.

Officials add that many transactions can be initiated online such as ordering a replacement license or an address change without visiting a DDS Center.

