Gas tax suspension extended in Georgia by Gov. Kemp

Tiffany Wright with AAA says this year drivers will be experiencing the highest gas prices on record for the holiday weekend. Although you can't change the price at the pump, AAA recommends mapping out your stops to get the cheapest gas possible and following their tips to conserve it.(Live 5)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of gas tax.

Additionally, he renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions via Executive orders 05.26.22.02 and 05.26.22.01. Both orders will be effective through July 14.

The suspension was scheduled to end May 31.

Georgia’s average gas price has been among the lowest in the nation and remains roughly 45 cents below the national average for an average gallon of regular gas. The current price per gallon in Georgia is $4.14. The national average is $4.60.

The average price per gallon in neighboring states are:

Florida -- $4.38

Alabama -- $4.30

Tennessee -- $4.27

South Carolina -- $4.29

The suspension saves Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel.

