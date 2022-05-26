Firework shows, other Memorial Day ceremonies happening in our area

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day is May 30, a Monday, but there are plenty of ceremonies happening this weekend where families can get together to honor the lives lost in our military.

The Aiken Memorial Day Parade will be held Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. There is no fee to be in the parade, but you do have to register online for entry. All entrants will receive an email the week of the parade with lineup information if they are participating in the parade.

Otherwise, you can sit along Laurens Street and Park Avenue to watch!

Also in Aiken, American Legion Post 153 will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Horse Creek Valley Veterans Memorial Park at 10 a.m.

Starting at 1 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10601 will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony. Aiken County Veterans Council Chairman Lowell Koppert is expected to be the guest speaker.

On May 30, there are multiple events starting at 11 a.m. in Aiken:

Marine Corps League Detachment 939 will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance at the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park. There will be a re-dedication of the Aiken Vietnam War Memorial monument directly after the ceremony, as well as a second special ceremony to re-dedicate the Vietnam War Memorial monument that was moved from downtown in the City of Aiken.

At 1:30 p.m., Denizens of the Deep will conduct their “Tolling of the Boats” Ceremony followed by a ceremony. The location is at VFW Post 5877, 116 Midway Circle in Aiken.

Then in North Augusta, American Legion Post 71 will be hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance at the Wade Hampton Veterans Park.

And in Edgefield, the county’s Memorial Day Program will be held on May 30 at 10 a.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Park, directly across for the Edgefield National Guard Armory.

The program will have a special reading of the names of the fallen heroes in Edgefield and will e represented by crosses and American flags throughout the park.

But if you’ve got time to make it out to a Greenjackets game, SRP Park will light up the sky on Saturday night games and during Sunday holidays. Here’s the schedule:

The Saturday dates are June 4, June 18, July 2, July 30, and Augusta 20.

The holiday Sunday dates are May 29, July 3, and September 4.

