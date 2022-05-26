Submit Photos/Videos
Evans’s Spann signs with Shorter University

By Nick Proto
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans senior wide receiver Jourdain Spann signed his NLI with Shorter University on Monday.

Spann became the fifth senior from Barrett Davis’s 2021 squad to sign on playing college ball. He joins the likes of Kaleb Jackson and Joe Hampton as skill players from last year’s team to sign NLI’s.

“It’s been great growing up with them,” Spann said. “We always talked about great things. We always talked about this in the locker room. We shared lockers with each other, talking about leading up to this day.”

Spann joins Lincoln County running back Tevin Gartrell as local names heading to Shorter. Shorter went 3-8 last season.

