Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Delta cutting flights this summer to improve operations

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.(CNN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Air Lines is lightening its load this summer.

On Thursday, the airline announced it will be cutting about 100 flights per day from its summer schedule.

The cuts will be from July 1-Aug. 7, and primarily affect markets here in the U.S. and in Latin America that Delta frequently serves.

If your upcoming flight is impacted by a schedule change or delay, Delta says it will send updates directly to a mobile device or by email if contact information is included during booking or added later via My Trips online. If upcoming bookings for later this summer happen to change, the airline will provide customers with the next-best itinerary that gets them where they need to go with the shortest delay possible.

Delta says it’s cutting back because of rising demand and ongoing challenges to re-building its full-scale operation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlestown South Apartments. Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County deputy shot during traffic stop on Lumpkin Road
Richmond County Deputy John A. Tarpley was shot at the Charlestown South Apartments, off Peach...
Richmond County deputy shooting: What we know today
Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
One dead in fatal Orangeburg County crash

Latest News

senior walk at Chucker Creek
South Aiken seniors return to old elementary for senior walk
Richmond County Deputy John A. Tarpley was shot at the Charlestown South Apartments, off Peach...
Richmond County deputy shooting: What we know today
South Aiken seniors return to old elementary for senior walk
South Aiken seniors return to old elementary for senior walk
Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capital on April 11, 2022.
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger
Store shelves in a baby section at a South Georgia store.
Kemp, other governors call on Biden Administration for action on formula shortage