Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Low severe threat for the rest of today into Friday. Drying out for Memorial Day Weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING. LATEST ALERTS

A cold front will approach the region today bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. There will be a low-level severe risk for strong winds and isolated tornadoes with stronger storms. Storms will continue into the overnight and Friday morning. The severe threat looks lower overnight with the loss of daytime heating.

Severe
Severe(WRDW)

Storm chances are expected to continue into early Friday as the front pushes through the region. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out again Friday. Storm chances look the highest south of I-20 on Friday. Rain chances look to taper off for most of the CSRA as we head later in the day Friday. High temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. Winds will be a little breezier out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Memorial Day weekend looks dry with low humidity and sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will feel more comfortable in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning will be nice again with lows down near 60. It will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon with highs near 90.

Looking to stay mostly dry for Memorial Day on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 90s. It’s looking to stay dry and warm past Monday of next week. Keep it here for further updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

