Christ Community Health opens new clinic in South Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may just be a set of doors on the outside, but a new clinic on Peach Orchard Road in south Augusta means greater health care access for people who need it.

We went to the open house to unveil the clinic. Here’s how they plan to serve the community.

At the newest Christ Community Health Clinic here in south Augusta, you can receive services just like any other primary care clinic in Augusta.

The clinic is located right on Peach Orchard Road, and you can schedule an appointment Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“We really want people to know that affordable quality health care has come to south Augusta,” said Ron Skenes, director, communication and development.

The clinic is the 3rd location that Christ Community Health operates. Christ Community says most of their patients live in south Augusta, and they wanted to make it easier for people to have health care.

“Because so many of our patients have challenges with transportation, we realized this would be the ideal place to increase access to the kind of health care we are providing,” he said.

It can be a challenge to find basic primary care if you don’t have insurance, and this clinic is here to offer help.

“Comprehensive primary health care our physicians are internal medicine, family medicine, so we take care of all our your basic primary care needs whether you have insurance or not,” said Skenes.

Another plus to this new clinic is the convenience of being right next to a pharmacy, so patients don’t have to go far for their medication.

“Some of them don’t have the luxury of just jumping into a car and going to the pharmacy. Being right next to Barneys’ Pharmacy is a huge blessing,” he said.

