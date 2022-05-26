Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Christ Community Health opens new clinic in South Augusta

By Clare Allen
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may just be a set of doors on the outside, but a new clinic on Peach Orchard Road in south Augusta means greater health care access for people who need it.

We went to the open house to unveil the clinic. Here’s how they plan to serve the community.

At the newest Christ Community Health Clinic here in south Augusta, you can receive services just like any other primary care clinic in Augusta.

The clinic is located right on Peach Orchard Road, and you can schedule an appointment Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

MORE | ‘Scared for my life’: Woman travels to AU for a complex brain surgery

“We really want people to know that affordable quality health care has come to south Augusta,” said Ron Skenes, director, communication and development.

The clinic is the 3rd location that Christ Community Health operates. Christ Community says most of their patients live in south Augusta, and they wanted to make it easier for people to have health care.

“Because so many of our patients have challenges with transportation, we realized this would be the ideal place to increase access to the kind of health care we are providing,” he said.

It can be a challenge to find basic primary care if you don’t have insurance, and this clinic is here to offer help.

MORE | JMS Burn Center holds prom for 17-year-old burn patient

“Comprehensive primary health care our physicians are internal medicine, family medicine, so we take care of all our your basic primary care needs whether you have insurance or not,” said Skenes.

Another plus to this new clinic is the convenience of being right next to a pharmacy, so patients don’t have to go far for their medication.

“Some of them don’t have the luxury of just jumping into a car and going to the pharmacy. Being right next to Barneys’ Pharmacy is a huge blessing,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Weston Harper
Man arrested over alleged threat to blow up local polling site
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Top vote-getters already gearing up for Augusta mayoral runoff

Latest News

Sen. Warnock discusses school shooting in Texas
Sen. Warnock discusses school shooting in Texas
Augusta elections
It’s crunch time for Augusta candidates, elections office
It's crunch time for candidates, elections office
It's crunch time for candidates, elections office
I-TEAM
I-TEAM: Augusta University doctor makes breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research
Expert shares Memorial Day weekend boating safety
Expert shares Memorial Day weekend boating safety