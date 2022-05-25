With primary over, Abrams and Kemp turn eyes to November

ATLANTA - Having secured their parties’ nominations for the Georgia governor’s race, Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp have refocused on the battle ahead against each other.

It’ll be the second time Abrams, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, have vied against each other for the post.

Kemp fought off a GOP challenger – Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue – in Tuesday’s GOP primary, while Abrams was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

“Our battle is far from over,” Kemp told supporters Tuesday night. “Stacey Abrams wants her woke politics to be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our classrooms. Well, you know what? Not on my watch.”

Kemp is hoping voters who supported Perdue will come back to the polls in November and support him.

Democrat Abrams fired salvos at Kemp the same way he did at her.

“Four years ago, I warned about the failure that Kemp was going to be, and four years later, I’m going to prove that he’s the wrong choice for Georgia,” Abrams said.

Among other things, Abrams criticized Kemp’s signing of the permitless concealed gun carry law, which she calls “criminal carry.”

“Brian Kemp is a failed governor who has disqualified himself from a second term,” Abrams’ campaign said in a midday statement Wednesday. “Kemp disqualified himself when he pushed a criminal carry bill that will put more guns on our streets and make us less safe. He disqualified himself when he supported a total ban on abortion with a penalty of 10 years in prison. He disqualified himself when he stopped food assistance from struggling Georgians but padded his own pockets. Years from now, Kemp will be remembered as a one-term governor who pointed a gun at a boy on television.”

Abrams said in a statement she’s proud to be the Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I’m proud that so many people turned out and tuned in to this election,” she said in a statement. “I’m going to work hard to earn every person’s vote.”

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Four years ago, Abrams won only 29 counties compared to Kemp’s 130, but lost the popular vote by only 54,723 votes. The final tally was Kemp’s 50.2% (1,978,408) to Abrams’ 48.8% (1,923,685 votes). Libertarian Ted Metz earned less than 1% of the vote.

Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election was the closest since 1966, when a race featuring Democrat Lester Maddox, Republican Howard “Bo” Calloway and Ellis Arnall, an independent, was thrown into the state General Assembly to decide. Maddox was elected by state legislators on the first ballot despite having lost the popular vote by less than 1 percent.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WGCL

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.