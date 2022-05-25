What the Tech: Technology aimed to improve your sleep

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Millions of Americans suffer from some degree of chronic insomnia.

One survey suggests sleep deprivation is the cause of more than 10 million lost work hours for American companies.

Getting a good night’s sleep has been even more difficult for some since the beginning of the pandemic. We looked at how tech companies are helping people get a good rest.

Everyone wants a good night’s sleep, and there are hundreds of products loaded with technology that aim to help you sleep.

Sensors that stick to your head and pillows with snore prevention and streaming music are intended to make it feel like you’re sleeping on a cruise ship.

Sleep Number has a smart mattress with temperature controls, and there are hundreds of smartphone apps to help you fall and stay asleep.

There’s a mattress topper with a built-in air conditioner. Perfectly Snug loaned us a topper to try. Made of comfortable padding covered with a mesh material. The inside has fans that blow warm or cool air through the pad.

This one is dual zoned, so one person who sleeps hot can have cool air while the other is warm.

Temperatures are adjusted with buttons on each side or by using an app where you can schedule warm air when you first get in bed, cool down the mattress when you sleep, and warm things up again just before you wake up.

Sensors inside the topper adjust the heating and cooling. The air doesn’t blow so hard that it keeps you awake. It’s more like a gentle airflow. The only knock on the topper is the fans at the foot of the bed could be noisy for some. It could also be more like a white noise machine for some.

It’s no surprise that tech companies are investing in sleep tech. According to one study, nearly 50 percent of older adults struggle with chronic insomnia. It’s big business.

The Perfectly Snug topper starts at nearly $900, while the Sleep Number smart mattresses are anywhere from $1,400 to $2,600.

