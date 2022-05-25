Top vote-getters already gearing up for Augusta mayoral runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta mayoral race is headed to a runoff.

Neither of the top candidates secured more than 50 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s election, which means a winner could not be determined.

Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson will face off again for your votes on June 21.

Kendrick is Augusta’s former tax commissioner, a role he held for 13 years.

He also is the current president of the Economic Development Authority.

Right after the results came in, Kendrick said he wasn’t defeated. He’s hopeful and ready to continue campaigning for the runoff.

“I think we’re just going to what we’ve been doing, which is try to engage voters, those who are interested, those who maybe have not been interested to try to introduce to them what we represent, what we can do for our city and hopefully that’s enough to convince them to come out and vote,” he said.

Kendrick adds that his experience in government that sets him apart from his competition.

His goal is to make a difference day one in office, if elected.

Johnson hopes to bring his perspective as a small business owner and native Augustan to the mayor’s office.

He’s excited to continue this campaign for four more weeks before that runoff with Kendrick.

The difference between Johnson and Kendrick is roughly 200 votes.

We spoke with Johnson on Tuesday night, and he says he feels he can bring a different perspective to the mayor’s office.

He outlined his platform pillars: growth, action and results. He also talked about why he wants to represent this city.

“This community, which is a bordering community on the beautiful Savannah River, how, it’s not determined on how you started,” he said. “And this is what’s great about this country: It’s not determined on how and where you start; it’s by what effort you put in to finish.”

At his campaign headquarters Tuesday night, you could hear the crowd chanting “28 days.”

Johnson is looking forward to continuing this campaign for 28 more days before that runoff.

Augusta Commission

In District 2, we are headed for a runoff. Stacy Pulliam had more than three times as many votes as Von Pouncey had in second place, but did not get more than 50 percent of the votes, so they’ll go head-to-head in June.

In District 4, Alvin Mason keeps his seat. He had 57 percent of the votes over Betty Reece.

In District 6 , Tony Lewis gets just enough to avoid the runoff, with 51 percent of the votes.

In District 10, which had the highest turnout by far in the commission races, current Commissioner John Clarke, less than 2 percent away from victory, will have to head to a runoff with former District 8 Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Brandon Garrett ran unopposed in District 8, so he keeps his seat.

Other local races

Newcomer Alison Couch won the Columbia County Commission District 4 seat over incumbent Dewey Galeas in a 2,161-1,928 vote.

Kristi Baker won the Columbia County Board of Education District 2 seat with 4,485 votes.

Judy Teasley won the Columbia County Board of Education District 2 seat with 4,271 votes.

Ashley Wright won her Augusta District Superior Court judge race with 24,830 votes.

Jesse Stone won his Augusta District Superior Court judge race with 17,092 votes.

