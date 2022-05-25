Tickets on sale for Southeast’s largest fireworks show at Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — After a two-year hiatus, the southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park!

In 2020, Atlanta’s main fireworks celebration in Centennial Olympic Park was canceled as COVID-19 cases jumped across Georgia and surrounding states. Fireworks shows in Buckhead, Marietta and Stone Mountain were also canceled in efforts to reduce large crowds.

“We believe that the tradition of fireworks in downtown Atlanta is a lot of people’s family tradition, so we’re excited to get to bring it back and really reclaim it from the pandemic,” said Jennifer LeMaster/Chief Administrative Officer of the Georgia World Congress Center who is hosting the event.

This year’s celebration of America’s 246th birthday is titled “Look Up Atlanta,” capturing the greatness of the city. Organizers say the event will showcase the best of Atlanta including its sports teams, cultural diversity, food and art scene.

Attendees can expect a variety of family friendly activities and entertainment and music leading up to an unforgettable fireworks display.

“It is the largest fireworks show in the southeast, maybe even North America,” LeMaster added. “We’re really proud to showcase the best of Atlanta.”

The “Look Up Atlanta” show will take place Sunday, July 3 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and fireworks starting at around 9:30 p.m. with live on-air coverage exclusively on PeachtreeTV.

“The fireworks have been a longtime Atlanta tradition, and it’s exciting to see the new direction the Georgia World Congress Center is taking them,” said Erik Schrader, CBS46 and Peachtree TV General Manager. “Much like this event, PeachtreeTV is an Atlanta tradition that is going to great places as well. I’m excited that we can join forces for this event and make sure everyone in Atlanta has an opportunity to see what will no doubt be an amazing show!”

General Admission and VIP Village tickets go on sale May 26. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. For more information on this event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.