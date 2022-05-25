Results from Georgia’s less prominent primary elections

ATLANTA - The gubernatorial and Senate primaries were among the more prominent races Tuesday in Georgia, but there were a host of others.

Here’s a look at some primary results of interest:

Attorney General Chris Carr beat John Gordon, who campaigned largely on former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that widespread fraud swayed the 2020 election.

Rep. Lucy McBath won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene coasted to victory in her primary.

Andrew Clyde won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District.

Drew Ferguson won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District.

Sanford Bishop won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

