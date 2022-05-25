Results from Georgia’s less prominent primary elections
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA - The gubernatorial and Senate primaries were among the more prominent races Tuesday in Georgia, but there were a host of others.
Here’s a look at some primary results of interest:
- Attorney General Chris Carr beat John Gordon, who campaigned largely on former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that widespread fraud swayed the 2020 election.
- Rep. Lucy McBath won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.
- Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene coasted to victory in her primary.
- Andrew Clyde won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District.
- Drew Ferguson won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District.
- Sanford Bishop won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.
