Results from Georgia’s less prominent primary elections

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA - The gubernatorial and Senate primaries were among the more prominent races Tuesday in Georgia, but there were a host of others.

MORE | Trump hits a hurdle in his push to punish Ga. governor

Here’s a look at some primary results of interest:

  • Attorney General Chris Carr beat John Gordon, who campaigned largely on former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that widespread fraud swayed the 2020 election.
  • Rep. Lucy McBath won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.
  • Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene coasted to victory in her primary.
  • Andrew Clyde won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 9th Congressional District.
  • Drew Ferguson won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District.
  • Sanford Bishop won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

