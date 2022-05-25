Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

New South Carolina law opens iconic fish to anglers

Red Snapper.
Red Snapper.(Source: David Rainer/Outdoor Alabama)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanks to a new South Carolina law, anglers on the coast may now catch red snapper.

The South Carolina General Assembly recently passed legislation that allows for year-round harvest of up to two red snapper per person per day with a minimum size of 20 inches total length in state waters.

The creel and size limits mirror those found in neighboring Georgia and Florida (Atlantic) state waters.

The new regulations (introduced as S.980 by Senators Campsen and Goldfinch) took effect recently upon signature by Governor McMaster.

Access to red snapper in federal and state waters has been limited in recent years.

Off the coast of South Carolina, red snapper are far more abundant in federal waters (greater than three miles offshore) and are most commonly found around hard bottom areas such as natural and artificial reefs.

Possession of red snapper in federal waters is still prohibited outside of the occasional mini-season. NOAA Fisheries recently announced that recreational red snapper season in federal waters will next open on July 8-9, 2022. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Panel makes its pick for Fort Gordon’s new name
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats

Latest News

Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
Kemp vs. Abrams: What to expect in round two
Weston Harper
Man arrested over alleged threat to blow up local polling site
Morning Mix
INSIDE LOOK: Airpower Historic Tour with the Commemorative Air Force!
Morning Mix
Time to stretch on our Wellness Wednesday with Amanda Gyves!