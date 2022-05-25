Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Man arrested over alleged threat to blow up local polling site

By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
See full results of all the state and local races we're following

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies arrested an irate voter who threatened to blow up a polling site Tuesday during the Georgia primary, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a man identified as Weston Harper entered Elim Church, a polling site on Furys Ferry Road, and stated he had used two tanks of gas trying to find the address.

Weston stated his voting precinct had moved and had not formerly been at the church.

Poll workers advised Weston that the precinct has always been in the same location, and told him the church wasn’t his polling site. The poll workers told him his polling site was nearby and gave him the location, according to deputies.

MORE | Ga. primary runs smoothly despite new election law

Weston became irate, stating that he had been sent to the wrong precinct several times, according to deputies.

Weston turned toward a deputy at the location and stated, “I know you’re here, but before this is over, I’m gonna blow this place up,” the deputy reported.

Weston was advised by the deputy that he had made a threat, and the deputy detained him and transported him to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Weston was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats and acts, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Panel makes its pick for Fort Gordon’s new name
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats

Latest News

Walmart
Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
Kemp vs. Abrams: What to expect in round two
Morning Mix
INSIDE LOOK: Airpower Historic Tour with the Commemorative Air Force!
Morning Mix
Time to stretch on our Wellness Wednesday with Amanda Gyves!