Man arrested over alleged threat to blow up local polling site

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies arrested an irate voter who threatened to blow up a polling site Tuesday during the Georgia primary, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a man identified as Weston Harper entered Elim Church, a polling site on Furys Ferry Road, and stated he had used two tanks of gas trying to find the address.

Weston stated his voting precinct had moved and had not formerly been at the church.

Poll workers advised Weston that the precinct has always been in the same location, and told him the church wasn’t his polling site. The poll workers told him his polling site was nearby and gave him the location, according to deputies.

Weston became irate, stating that he had been sent to the wrong precinct several times, according to deputies.

Weston turned toward a deputy at the location and stated, “I know you’re here, but before this is over, I’m gonna blow this place up,” the deputy reported.

Weston was advised by the deputy that he had made a threat, and the deputy detained him and transported him to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Weston was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats and acts, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.