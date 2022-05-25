Local man convicted of domestic violence, cruelty to children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Circuit District Attorney’s Office said it secured a conviction against a violent domestic abuser Wednesday.

Sir Brixxton Coats was found guilty at trial Wednesday afternoon, according to DA Jared Williams’ office.

On Nov. 14, 2021, Coats “terrorized the mother of his two children by repeatedly beating her in the head and threatening to stab her with a set of brass knuckles with a knife attached,” Williams’ office said in a news release.

While their mother was being attacked, the defendant’s 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter hid in the bathroom.

On Wednesday, Coats was convicted of family violence aggravated assault for the attack on his wife, plus two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree for the children having to witness the act.

He was sentenced to 15 years in confinement, followed by five years of probation.

