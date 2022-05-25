Local education officials issue statements on Texas school shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw sent a message to school system families in response to the school shooting that occurred Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas .

“Like you, we are deeply saddened by the news of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Please join us in keeping the students, staff and families of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in your thoughts during this time.

School should and must be a place where students feel safe and secure. Though our schools dismissed students for summer break yesterday, school safety is always our highest priority. Our School Safety and Security Officers work and train year round on school safety plans and have a strong partnership with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional support when such needs arise.

If you or your child have any safety concerns about our schools, please report them to the school office or by calling our 24/7 TipLine that is always available to receive information at 706-828-1077.

The National Association of School Psychologists has information that may help you answer your child’s questions and support them as they process the news about this tragic event.

· Talking to Children About Violence

· Spanish

Across the river

The Aiken County School District also issued a statement:

The top priority for Aiken County Public Schools remains the continued safety of our students, faculty, and staff. The events of May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, serve as another tragic and painful reminder that deplorable acts of gun violence directed at schools are possible anywhere. That is why the District is working proactively this school year to hire a Director of Security and Emergency Operations, increase the number of schools with a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) and upgrade school entryways, while continuously reviewing and updating our safety protocols. Following this latest school shooting the District is maintaining continued vigilance and addressing any potential internal or external threat quickly and decisively.

