‘It’s devastating’: Local parents react to Texas school shooting tragedy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a story out of the small town of Uvalde, Texas, breaking the hearts of parents nationwide.

It’s a terrifying reality to question whether our kids are safe inside their own classrooms.

We talked to local parents about how they’re feeling.

Tuesday’s tragedy has parents heartbroken.

“I just dropped my head and shook my head and tried to imagine how those parents felt, and I couldn’t do that,” said Morris Porter, concerned father.

Porter is a father of three and told us he couldn’t fathom losing his kids to senseless gun violence.

“It kinda got me choked up a little bit. When I drop my kids off at school that morning, give them a hug and a kiss and tell them to be the best they can be. I just can’t imagine not being able to pick them up,” he said.

Like others, Shandrell Magee was in disbelief hearing the rising death toll on those killed in the shooting.

“It’s devastating. It’s so sad,” she said.

Magee is a mother, grandmother, and online teacher. She had plans to return to the classroom this fall but is thinking twice about going back.

“It’s some much going on nowadays. It will have you looking over your shoulder every time something goes on. You’re like ok, so when is the next shooting going to happen,” she said.

For Porter, a reminder there are no guarantees about what’s going to happen next.

“When I saw the story, I saw one of the father’s comments was to make sure to hug your children, hug your loved ones because you never know. I do it anyway, but it resonates even more,” said Porter.

In March, our I-TEAM told you gun violence is on the rise in schools across the country. The data is compiled by the Center for Homeland Defense and Security. 2021 shattered previous records for the number of shootings on school campuses. We’re only halfway through the year, and the country is on pace to exceed that grim milestone.

Not only are we seeing more school shootings than ever, but we are also seeing more victims than ever. Forty-two people died from gunfire on a school campus, 151 were seriously wounded, and 17 received minor injuries.

Breaking previous records. Keep in mind, we are only halfway through the year for 2022, and the death toll is now at 47, already 12% higher than last year’s record-breaking year. We still have seven months to go. Not a trend we want to see continue.

