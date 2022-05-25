Gas prices put a damper on holiday travel plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a Memorial Day weekend that might cost you more this year.

Whether you’re making a road trip or taking the boat out, you’ll feel record-shattering gas prices.

According to AAA, prices at the pump have been on the rise for nearly two weeks. The national average is $4.59 a gallon.

That’s a 42-cent jump from when the national record was initially broken in March. Here in the two-state, we have some of the lowest prices in the nation. Georgia at $4.14 and South Carolina at $4.48 per gallon.

The marina will likely look a lot different as people undock their boats and hit the water for Memorial Day. But with gas prices still going up, enjoying a day on the water comes at a price.

We talked to a local boater who says the high prices are putting a dent in his holiday plans.

“Just like they’re going up on regular road fuel, the marina prices are going up,” said Will Caskey, frequent boater.

Gas prices in a marina usually fall between $5.30 and $6 a gallon. Boaters we found on the water say that’s over double the cost they’ve seen in the past.

“If you go back two years ago, let’s say it was $2 a gallon, and we’re over $5 right now. That’s two and a half times the cost,” he said.

Those prices don’t include the soaring prices of regular diesel to haul the boat to the water for vacation.

“With my diesel pickup truck and current fuel prices, I get about 10/11 miles to the gallon when I’m towing. I estimated it would cost me about $1,000 in diesel to get down there and back,” said Caskey.

It’s a large price to pay for one trip to the beach or the lake this summer.

“Where I’d normally been budgeting maybe $750 for the total fuel bill, I’m looking at something over $2,000 now. Honestly, I’m thinking about maybe canceling the whole thing,” he said.

We could see even higher prices once the gas tax suspension ends next Tuesday in Georgia.

Caskey says there are a few things boaters can do to save money. Filling up at a regular gas pump before hitting the water or taking a five-gallon can. If you choose to take your own fuel, be sure you know the safety rules and regulations to keep yourself and others safe.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.